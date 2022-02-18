Snow Squall Warning Issued For 1st Time Since 2020

What happens with a snow squall is like a winter version of a thunderstorm, bringing very localized heavy snowfall followed by a cold front.

DULUTH, Minn.- Experts say it was quick, but after almost blizzard-like conditions a snow squall Friday afternoon brought with it a blast of arctic air which made some roads a bit icy.

“You can imagine if you’re just driving along and all of a sudden you have this just really quick burst of heavy snow that hits that leads to a really large reduction in visibility,” said Ketzel Levens, Meteorologist with NWS Duluth. “Which is a very kind of unique but very dangerous winter weather phenomenon.”

Meteorologists over at the National Weather Service in Duluth advised people to stay off the roads during these conditions or calmly slow down and stay in their lane.

“We’re almost starting to get into that late winter very early spring season almost and because we have a little bit more sun that allows us to have what is considered instability which is where the air can rise and similar to Thunderstorms in the summer it can give a little bit of an extra oomph to those storms,” Levens said.

The National Weather Service only started issuing snow squall warnings in the 2019 to 2020 season.