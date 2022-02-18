Superior Boys Hockey Talks Upset Win in WIAA Playoffs

Superior now moves on to face Chippewa Falls in the section semi-finals. That game is scheduled for Tuesday night.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – What a shocker Thursday night down in Eau Claire as the Superior boys hockey team knocked off Eau Claire Memorial 3-1 to advance to the section semi-finals.

The Old Abes were ranked #2 in the all of Division 1. But even with the odds stacked against them, the Spartans came out on top.

“Our coaches went into a side-by-side locker room and we heard what was going on in our locker room and we were pretty satisfied with what was happening. Our captains, our seniors took over and it’s win or go home and that was the message they gave each other,” said head coach Jason Kalin.

“We were just telling each other to calm down and just finish the game. I know that we were very close this whole year, but we couldn’t put a full game together. But now that playoffs come around, it’s starting to click so it’s starting to look good,” junior forward Carson Gotelaere said.

