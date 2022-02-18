Team Shuster Takes Fourth Place in Beijing

DULUTH, Minn. – Team Shuster took fourth place Friday morning in their bid to capture bronze at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

They lost 8-5 to Canada in the bronze medal game.

Team Shuster tweeted on Friday morning,

We came up short and congratulate Canada on winning bronze. It was an incredible ride with all of you once again. Thank you to every @usacurling fan and all the new #curling diehards who became fans over the last few weeks. We heard you.

We felt you with us.

We thank you. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eeE4OOz2CZ — Team Shuster (@TeamShuster) February 18, 2022

Despite their loss, this was the first time in Olympic history that the U.S. played for a second consecutive medal in curling.

In 2018 Team Shuster took home the gold in men’s curling at the PyeongChang Olympics.