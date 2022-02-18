Team Shuster Takes Fourth Place in Beijing

Site Staff,

Team Shuster

DULUTH, Minn. – Team Shuster took fourth place Friday morning in their bid to capture bronze at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

They lost 8-5 to Canada in the bronze medal game.

Team Shuster tweeted on Friday morning,

Despite their loss, this was the first time in Olympic history that the U.S. played for a second consecutive medal in curling.

In 2018 Team Shuster took home the gold in men’s curling at the PyeongChang Olympics.

Categories: News, News – Latest News, US & World News

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Spr 2022 728x90