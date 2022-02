UMD Women’s Hockey Blanks St. Cloud State at Amsoil Arena

Gabbie Hughes, Naomi Rogge and Katie Davis each scored for the Bulldogs.

DULUTH, Minn. – Gabbie Hughes, Naomi Rogge and Katie Davis each score as the UMD women’s hockey team defeated St. Cloud State 3-0 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Jojo Chobak made 14 saves for her third shutout of the season as the Bulldogs will look to sweep their final series of the regular season Saturday afternoon.