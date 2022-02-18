Update: Armed Robbery Suspect Connected to Third Robbery on Superior Street

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police say the 25-year-old arrested Tuesday for two armed robberies has now been connected to a third armed robbery at CVS Pharmacy on East Superior Street.

The 25-year-old Duluth resident had been previously arrested in connection to two robberies at Walgreen on East Superior Street and Jimmy John’s in the Plaza Shopping Center.

All three robberies happened within two days.

Authorities say a knife was used in all three incidents and cash was demanded. Nobody was injured.

The suspect is pending three counts of first-degree aggravated assault.