Authorities Investigating Burnt Body, Pickup Truck in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Minn.- The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle fire in Brevator Township, and the burnt body discovered next to it.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, around 11 p.m. Friday emergency responders were dispatched to the area of Highway 2 in Saginaw on a report of a pickup truck on fire with a burnt body next to it.

On scene, officials determined the 61-year-old was dead, and the vehicle burned itself out.

According to investigators, the vehicle was on the property belonging to the reporting party and the deceased.

The incident is being investigated by the St Louis County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal, and the Medical Examiner’s Office.