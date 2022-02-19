Black Business-Owners Front and Center at Showcase in Duluth

More than 18 black artists, entrepreneurs, and start-ups displayed their products.

DULUTH, Minn.-. Once again this year different black-owned businesses throughout the twin ports gathered together to showcase their products and their presence in the community. The 2nd Annual Black Business Showcase returned to the Washington Center Gym in Duluth’s Hillside neighborhood.

Vendors say it was nice to feel the support from the public and fellow business owners.

“What I like about it is that we all come together as one and everybody is supporting one another, and I’m actually seeing everybody do that, instead of all fitting and fighting about who’s going to go to the top,” said Jasmine Flowers, Owner of Blessing Royal Collection.

Meanwhile, organizers say there’s no better time than during black history month to let people know of all the black-owned businesses right in their own backyard.

“I feel like we don’t get a lot of that like positive recognition and you know now is our time to shine and especially with this month we’re all about black excellence,” Kia Ronning, owner of Keeks Kreations said.

“I’m hoping the second of many, and I’m hoping we can eventually get a bigger location, and grow and someday hopefully have it at the DECC where there are multiple parking spots!,” she said.

The event was free and open to the public.