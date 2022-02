Hermantown Boys Basketball Drops Regular Season Home Finale to Bemidji

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown boys basketball team couldn’t hang on late at home on Saturday afternoon as Bemidji got the 76-69 in the Hawks regular season home finale.

The Hawks fall to 17-7 on the season and will play at St. Francis on Tuesday.