Ojibwe Winter Games Teach Tradition, Environmentalism

Games played included such as Atltl or spear throwing, snow snake, and more.

DULUTH, Minn.- Over at UMD Saturday, people got outside and learned about Ojibwe culture.

Hosted by the American Indian Learning Resource Center at UMD, the Ojibwe Winter Games utilize arrows and spears, which organizers say are made from local forests.

“Well, we brought down Ojibwe winter games to share some of our culture and some of our old games that we’ve been playing for thousands of years,” said Wayne Valliere, Director of Culture and Language at Lac Du Flambeau Public School and a member of the Lake Superior Chippewa tribe.

Not only does it help with young people’s coordination, archery, and hunting and gathering skills, but they say it also encourages more people to be positive stewards of the environment.

“The components are made from things from our forest and we celebrate these games that have been played for thousands of years in that context, with that respect, and that connection to the planet,” Valliere said.

