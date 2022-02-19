Pat Ringold, Owner of Benna Ford and Community Supporter, Dies
According to a Facebook post by Ringold's family after putting up a big fight pat lost a 7 month battle to pancreatic cancer Friday.
SUPERIOR, Wis.- Pat Ringold, a business owner who gave back to the Twin Ports in many big ways has died.
Ringold has owned Benna Ford in Superior since 2001.
He donated to several local charities and hosted different clothing and toy drives at his dealership.
“When you give it’s a lot nicer than receiving. And I know all of our moms have always said that our dads have said that, but it’s really true,” he said at a Gift for Teens Drive at Benna Ford back in 2016.
The Ringold Family’s Facebook Post reads in part:
“Life is sometimes just not fair. This man was the BEST Husband, Father, Brother, Papa, Father in law, Friend, Big Poppa, Boss and many others. This is such a huge loss to the whole world but his memory will always be alive and he would want everyone who loved him to move forward. Pat was such a great mentor to so many people in the auto business as well as a father figure. He was a guy who would do anything for you with no recognition needed. He will be missed tremendously.”