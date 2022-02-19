Pat Ringold, Owner of Benna Ford and Community Supporter, Dies

According to a Facebook post by Ringold's family after putting up a big fight pat lost a 7 month battle to pancreatic cancer Friday.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Pat Ringold, a business owner who gave back to the Twin Ports in many big ways has died.

Ringold has owned Benna Ford in Superior since 2001.

He donated to several local charities and hosted different clothing and toy drives at his dealership.

“When you give it’s a lot nicer than receiving. And I know all of our moms have always said that our dads have said that, but it’s really true,” he said at a Gift for Teens Drive at Benna Ford back in 2016.

The Ringold Family’s Facebook Post reads in part: