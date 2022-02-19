Sen. David Tomassoni Not Seeking Re-election, Announces Retirement After 2022



CHISHOLM, Minn.-—Senator David Tomassoni announced in a press release Saturday that he will not seek re-election to another term in the Minnesota Senate and will retire at the end of 2022.

Tomassoni has served in the Minnesota Senate since 2001 and was previously a member of the Minnesota House from 1993 to 2001.

His hometown is Chisholm in Northeastern Minnesota on the Mesabi Iron Range.

“I think I’ve done well by my service to the Iron Range, where I have spent my career expanding educational opportunities for our kids, supporting good jobs, the mining and logging industries, as well as recreational activities for our citizens,” Senator Tomassoni said. “During my service, we grew the mining industry on the Iron Range and preserved its high paying jobs, built the second-largest renewable solar module manufacturing plant in America, invested millions in new schools for our kids on the Iron Range and did the things government should do: invest in clean drinking water, advanced wastewater treatment, strong infrastructure for our cities, good roads, and recreation trails for hiking, biking, snowmobiling, and ATVs.”

Tomassoni worked with other Rangers to create the Iron Range scholarship for students attending the University of Minnesota, the four-year engineering program at Mesabi Range College, and building Giants Ridge into “a valued community asset.”

Last year, Tomassoni announced he was diagnosed with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“This neurodegenerative disease is beginning to impair my ability to move and speak. However, I am fully carrying out my duties as Senator this legislative session,” he said. “I thank the public, my colleagues, and my friends and family for their support.”

“One of my priorities this session will be to seek new funding for ALS research because there is hope we can beat this disease in the future,” he continued in the release. “I also look forward to advancing a new University Medical School in Northern Minnesota to enhance rural health care by training a new generation of doctors, nurses, and pharmacists.”

Tomassoni is the father of three children and six grandchildren.

“I have been honored to serve. I hope I treated people with respect and kindness. I tried to do so with a bit of humor and grace, and I wish everyone the best—Ciao, A Domani!” he said.