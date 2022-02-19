Superior High School Students Prepare For Trip to Japan with Fundraiser

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Over the past 20 years Superior has built a connection with its sister city in Japan, Ami Machi through Superior High School’s exchange program, and after taking a pause due to covid, the cultures will blend again this year.

Superior high school students held a pancake breakfast fundraiser Saturday morning at the United Presbyterian Church on North 28th street for their trip to Japan in August.

On odd years, students from Japan visit Superior, and on even years, Superior high students head to Ami Machi.

But this came to a halt due the pandemic. So students on the “delegation” to go overseas are excited to get the chance this year.

“It’s really exciting to be a part of this, we’ve really enjoyed getting to know the students and it’s really nice to watch them bond together and work together as a team as well as their parents,” Megan Flint, Chaperone For Student Delegation said.

“We’re trying to encourage them to really involve themselves in a culture and really immerse themselves in a way are not normally able to in other settings so it’s super exciting to help them raise funds to help them get to that level of travel and experience,” Kari Dresback, also a Chaperone For Student Delegation said.

The group will take off for Ami Machi on August 3rd, they will also explore Japan’s capital of Tokyo.