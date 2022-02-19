Two Arrested with 10g of Meth, 21 Doses of Clonazepam in Backus Residence

BACKUS, Minn.- A 69-year-old woman and 32-year-old man from Backus were arrested Wednesday with several items of drug activity, paraphernalia, drug sales, and ammunition seized from their residence.

According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, as part of an ongoing investigation into the sales and use of controlled substances, a search warrant was executed at the residence Wednesday.

Among the items seized were about 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 21 dosage units of Clonazepam.

The 69-year-old woman and 32-year-old man are awaiting formal charges relating to Controlled Substance Possession.

According to Sheriff Burch, many of these investigations start with an anonymous tip. He encourages the public to submit tips and information through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota, safely and anonymously, through the website at http://crimestoppersmn.org/ or by calling 1-800-222-8477.