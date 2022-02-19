UMD Men’s Hockey Falls to North Dakota, Swept in NCHC Play For First Time This Season

Stejskal made 26 saves in his first start since being diagnosed with testicular cancer just four months ago, while Luke Mylymok and Kobe Roth each scored for the Bulldogs.

DULUTH, Minn. – Zach Stejskal made his first start back in net since being diagnosed with testicular cancer just four months ago, but No. 9 North Dakota would get the 3-2 win over No. 7 Minnesota Duluth. It’s the first time the Bulldogs have been swept in NCHC play all season.

Luke Mylymok scored his first goal of the season while Kobe Roth added the other goal. Stejskal finished with 26 saves.

UMD falls to 15-12-3 on the season and will play at St. Cloud State on Tuesday before heading to Miami (OH) next weekend.