UMD Women’s Hockey Battles Back to Defeat St. Cloud State in Regular Season Finale

Anna Klein, Naomi Rogge, Clara Van Wieren and McKenzie Hewett all scored for the Bulldogs, with Hewett scoring the game-winner with just 10 seconds left in regulation. Emma Soderberg made 22 saves in her first start following the Olympics.

DULUTH, Minn. – Down one with a minute to go, the No. 5 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team battled back to score two goals to get the 4-3 win over St. Cloud State to sweep the weekend series.

Anna Klein, Naomi Rogge, Clara Van Wieren and McKenzie Hewett all scored for the Bulldogs, with Hewett scoring the game-winner with just 10 seconds left in regulation on her senior day. Elizabeth Giguere finished with three assists, giving her 50 points. Gabbie Hughes recorded her 50th point Friday, as they became the last pair to reach that milestone since 2009-2010.

Emma Soderberg made her return to the UMD net following her first Olympics, making 22 saves to get the win.

UMD finishes the regular season 22-9-1 and now prepares for the WCHA playoffs next weekend. UMD will host Minnesota State Mankato in a best-of-three series, beginning Friday at 2:00 p.m.