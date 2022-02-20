Blacklist Introduces “Bar Down” Pale Ale to Benefit 218 Hockey

DULUTH, Minn. — A partnership between 218 Hockey and Blacklist Brewery is finding ways to keep more kids on the ice.

218 Hockey is a non-profit that fundraises and provides support to all local youth hockey organizations.

Blacklist has once again created a unique brew to help raise funds for them called the “Bar Down Pale Ale” where a portion of the proceeds will go to 218.

They introduced the idea last year and decided to bring it back for a second year with a few improvements.

They have 15 or 16 local bars ready to put the beer on tap but they also plan to sell in local liquor stores and even introduce merch to sell as well.

“Duluth is kind of known for hockey and outdoor sports and things like that and especially with youth organizations having to play on outdoor rinks I think there’s a lot of ways to create money and to make those rinks better and easier to use. But I think even for us it’s beneficial just because you have the adults and things like that, that are involved, everyone’s doing volunteer time and things like that so it’s just being able to push back on them and give them stuff to look forward to,” Ray Mindestrom, Axe Throwing Manager, Blacklist Brewing said.

The fundraiser will continue on over the next couple of months until supplies last.