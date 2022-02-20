DOJ: Superior Police Officer ‘Unknowingly’ Drove Over Person Lying In Road

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A state investigation is underway after a Superior police officer “unknowingly” drove over a person on Tower Avenue Saturday night who was lying in the road, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to a press release from the DOJ, the officer was responding to a call for an “injured subject in the road” near the intersection of Tower Avenue and 8th Street at 9:37 p.m. when that officer ran over the person.

The person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“It is currently unknown as to why the subject had been lying in the road or if the subject was injured prior to this incident,” according to the DOJ.

The officer involved has been placed on standard administrative leave, per department policy.

The DOJ said “all involved law enforcement are fully cooperating” with the investigation.

When the investigation is completed, the DOJ will hand the reports over to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

FOX 21 reached out to the Superior Police Department for comment Sunday but have not heard back.