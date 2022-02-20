Duluth Firefighters Tackle Propane Tank Fire Outside Vision Northland Project

DULUTH, Minn. – A propane tank started on fire Sunday afternoon outside the Vision Northland construction site in downtown Duluth.

City officials were asking people to stay away from the area of East 1st Street between North 3rd Street and North 4th Street, and West 2nd Street and East Superior Street.

Fire crews went through the Vision Northland building “evaluating any additional spread or concerns.”

Firefighters could be seen pouring water on three propane tanks. Officials said they will continue with that process until the propane runs out.

A cause of the fire was not immediately known, but a city spokesperson said no foul play is suspected.

Nobody was injured.