Duluth Sport Show Comes To A Successful End

DULUTH, Minn. — The four day stretch of the Duluth sport show came to a close at the DECC Sunday, and it’s safe to say that it was a success.

With over 150 vendors every inch of the DECC represented the great outdoors, and the many things you can do with it.

“We had a great turn out, a lot of people were thanking us for being here them look forward to participating at the show again as a consumer,” Chris Navratil, Show Manager said.

But whether you are a fishing enthusiast, or the next pro bull-rider there was something for everyone, especially the kids.

“Actually I think they’re more excited to be here than we are,” Chris Krzoska, from Grand Rapids, said when talking about he and his family at their first Duluth Sport Show experience.

“I’ve never rode one of the bulls and it was actually really fun and my legs hurt now,” Asa Djovik, first-time bull rider said.

As we saw more people show interest in getting outdoors at a time when everything was locked up, people everywhere found new hobbies, and because of this show, all of their favorite things came together in one spot.

“I think just the eagerness for people to get out and start thinking about summer and start thinking about all the great businesses that are here that representing the great outdoors,” Navratil said.

Some customers have been eager to return to the show, but others came for their first time. Walking around the many sections of the show allowed them to find some new ideas for the warmer months ahead.

“Actually, a little bit of both, we have a camper, we enjoy the state parks and we enjoy the big water lakes as well, we’re going to actually check out the new boats,” Krzoska said.

And the kids might have also been able to find a new favorite activity, and being the center of attention felt pretty nice.

“It was just fun trying to hang on and see that people are watching me and knowing like ‘i’m doing this, in front of people’,” Djovik said.

The show was a hit through the whole weekend bringing in thousands of people who now hope to make this an annual tradition.