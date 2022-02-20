LPCFC Monthly Grocery Giveaway Gaining Traction

DULUTH, Minn. — Families in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood got to enjoy a “Grocery Giveaway” aimed at addressing the food desert in the area.

The giveaway started in October, and it has been put on monthly by the “Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative.”

On average, a couple hundred people show up for not only non-perishable food items and produce but also sanitary products.

Organizers say it’s a crucial time of year to offer the program with fuel costs going up inflated prices of groceries and because the nearest grocery store is miles away in West Duluth.

“In 2020 we did a community survey and our survey results showed that it was well over 50% of people were struggling to get groceries a lot of times its transportation they can’t get a ride out to west Duluth to go to super one or wherever so big distribution events like this and community action Duluth’s mobile market are a good way to help get healthy food into households here in Lincoln park,” Nik Allen, Health Power Program Manager, Lincoln Park Children And Families Collaborative said.

Community Action Duluth and Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank provide the free groceries which happens on the third Sunday of every month.