Northern Star: Jordan Zubich

For this week's segment, we feature a Mountain Iron-Buhl girls basketball player who's already making a name for herself in just her sophomore season.

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. – Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Jordan Zubich comes from an athletic background.

“My older brother, we definitely grew up butting heads in the gym and stuff but I think that really made me a better player,” Zubich, the star sophomore guard for the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls basketball team said.

Zubich made the jump to the varsity level in 7th grade and hasn’t looked back, making an immediate impact for the Rangers.

“I was just like a little scrawny 5’0″ kid so I think it really helped with the seniors that year really pushing me,” Zubich said.

Now in her sophomore season, the experience is starting to show. Zubich has already passed 1000 career points, currently leads the state with 100 three-pointers made and is averaging over 26 points per game.

“I think it all kind of began this summer with training with Starks Academy and obviously coming to Mountain Iron and playing and just putting in a lot of extra work,” Zubich said.

“She’s more well-rounded, she’s attacking the basket more this year. Everybody knows she’s a good shooter but she’s still continuing to get good quality shots because she’s willing to attack the basket a little bit more,” head coach Jeff Buffetta added.

Zubich has goals of playing college basketball, something she’s dreamt of since 4th grade.

“Knowing that you’re really good at something and just prove that all of your hard work is going to mean something some day,” Zubich said.

She’s already getting noticed and receiving offers, which not only helps her future but draws more interest to Northern Minnesota.

“We’ve had players from here go to different colleges but none at the Division I level so I think it’s really cool that I can let younger girls know that it’s something that’s possible,” Zubich said.

“It’s really a positive to get coaches to look this way and for her to have her name out there and that will draw others in the future,” Buffetta added.

But for now, Zubich is focused on the playoffs and getting MIB back to state for the second straight season.

“It would just mean so much to our community to bring that home. Even to just put on this jersey every day, it’s nice to fee like you’re apart of something and you’re part of a family here,” Zubich said.