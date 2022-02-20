Proctor/Hermantown Girls Hockey Draws Number 3 Seed at State Tournament

The Mirage will face unseeded Albert Lea on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 1:00 p.m. in the state quarterfinals.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Earlier this week, the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team put together another stellar performance, shutting out Duluth Marshall to win back-to-back section 7A championships. Now the defending state champions are officially ready to run it back.

In the brackets released on Sunday, the Mirage drew the No. 3 seed in the Class A state tournament. They will face unseeded Albert Lea on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 1:00 p.m. in the state quarterfinals.

The Class A semifinals are set for Friday, Feb. 25 with the state championship set for Saturday, Feb. 26 at 4:00 p.m. All games will take place at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

To view the full bracket, head to the MSHSL website.