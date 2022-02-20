UMD Men’s Hockey Looks to Bounce Back After Suffering First NCHC Sweep

DULUTH, Minn. – Entering this past weekend, the Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team was the only team to not sweep an NCHC series, but also had not been swept. In fact, the Bulldogs had picked up at least three points in every conference series. But that streak ended this weekend as the Bulldogs were unable to complete the rally Saturday, dropping both games to North Dakota.

“Both of them were tough losses but I thought tonight we brought it in the third, I thought we had a good third, we definitely had our chances and just kind of didn’t get those bounces. Biggest thing I think in both of those games is just not stringing together three period game, just kind of having a good period there and then not the next,” defenseman Matt Anderson said.

“It was a good third period, wish we had three good periods. We were the team that lost. They forced us into turnovers and I thought we gave them certainly a couple of goals. One period in this league, it’s tough. I liked our third, we had the puck a lot, just couldn’t find the equalizer,” head coach Scott Sandelin added.

UMD will now play at St. Cloud State on Tuesday night before heading to Miami (OH) next weekend.