2 Water Main Breaks Shut Off Water To Morgan Park Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth operations crews are responding to two water main breaks near the 9400 block of Grand Avenue.

Water has been turned off to the entire Morgan Park neighborhood, according to a city spokesperson just before 8 p.m. Monday.

It was not immediately known how long the repairs will take to restore water.

“The City would like to thank those affected for their patience during this time,” according to the news release.

