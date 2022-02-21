Busy Snow Plows in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The snow keeps coming down and it’s keeping the plows busy.

Plow trucks were sent out early Monday morning, getting a jump on the storm. Per the city’s snow and ice policy, the focus has been on clearing main streets and will continue to be until the snow ceases.

A snow emergency has not been declared yet, so street parking is still acceptable. With the storm continuing through Tuesday and even possibly Wednesday, practicing patience is key when it comes to expecting clear roads.

“When we have systems that kind of just sit on us like this one and have another one piggy backing right on top of it, the only think that we can do to keep main roads open, to keep hospitals flowing, and highways available for folks is to keep our mains open, and so that’s what they’re gonna be doing. We’ll get to residentials as soon as we are able after the snow stops,” Duluth Public Information Officer, Kate Van Daele says.

To keep up with snow emergency information, sign up for Northland alert by creating a profile and then clicking on the public works and utilities tab.