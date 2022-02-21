City of Washburn Declares a Snow Emergency
WASHBURN, Wis. – The City of Washburn declared a snow emergency starting at 4:00 p.m. Monday.
The snow emergency will be in place until Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
According to a recent news release, a snow emergency means that all vehicles must be removed from all city streets, alleys, and parking lots to allow the clearing of all city streets without obstruction.
Failure to comply may result in a citation.
Police will continue to enforce alternate sie parking after the snow emergency expires.
The schedule for plowing is as follows:
Streets
- 2/21/2022
- 8AM – 12 PM – Driving Lane
- 4PM-8PM – Full Width
- 2-22-2022
- 2AM-8AM – Full Width
Alleys
- 2/21/2022
- 12:30PM-4:00PM – Driving Lane
- 2/22/2022
- 6AM-2:00PM – Full Width
- Wednesday the 2/23/2022 final cleanup will begin 4AM – Full Width.