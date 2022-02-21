City of Washburn Declares a Snow Emergency

WASHBURN, Wis. – The City of Washburn declared a snow emergency starting at 4:00 p.m. Monday.

The snow emergency will be in place until Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

According to a recent news release, a snow emergency means that all vehicles must be removed from all city streets, alleys, and parking lots to allow the clearing of all city streets without obstruction.

Failure to comply may result in a citation.

Police will continue to enforce alternate sie parking after the snow emergency expires.

The schedule for plowing is as follows:

Streets

2/21/2022

8AM – 12 PM – Driving Lane

4PM-8PM – Full Width

2-22-2022

2AM-8AM – Full Width

Alleys

2/21/2022

12:30PM-4:00PM – Driving Lane

2/22/2022

6AM-2:00PM – Full Width