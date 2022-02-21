Duluth City Hall, Public Libraries Closed Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth City Hall, Duluth public libraries and the CareerForce building will be closed Tuesday because of the ongoing snow storm. Meanwhile, the city will not decide on whether to issue a snow emergency until Tuesday.

More information is below in this press release from the city:

Due to current and incoming inclement weather, the City of Duluth has decided to close City Hall, all Duluth Public Libraries, and the CareerForce (Workforce Development) building to the public tomorrow, Tuesday, February 22; where possible, services will continue to be provided virtually.

As of 5:30 p.m., the City of Duluth and surrounding areas are in the heaviest part of a two-part system. The City asks residents to limit travel if possible until the storm ends.

Per the snow and ice policy, plows are continuing to plow main roads. Given the two-part snow system currently affecting the Twin Ports, crews will continue to clear main roads and work on residential streets as soon as possible.

The City of Duluth is not declaring a snow emergency today due to heavy amounts of snow still falling. The City of Duluth uses snow emergencies to widen snow emergency routes to ensure that cars parking along those roads can park as close to the curb as possible and not in the driving lane.

The City will determine whether to declare a snow emergency on Tuesday, February 22, based on the amount of snow continuing to fall and the rate of snow falling per hour. There are many dynamic and complicated parts to calling a snow emergency. The City takes this declaration seriously as it has potentially serious implications for cars that get ticketed and towed. The City appreciates the public’s patience during these storms.