“Haitian Temptation” Al Sands Wins ABF Cruiserweight Title

DULUTH, Minn. – A lot has happened in the last two years. With that context, it made “Haitian Temptation” Al Sands’ return to the ring on Friday night that much more memorable.

Sands shocked the audience at the Grand Casino in Hinckley knocking out Marcus Oliveira for the first time in his career to win the American Boxing Federation cruiserweight title. The KO came in the second round, something even Sands himself was not expecting.

The win gives Sands the third championship belt of his career and a lot of excitement to get back in the ring as soon as possible.

With Friday night’s win, Sands now moves up to 11th in the country in the cruiserweight division.