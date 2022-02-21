Hardware Stores Fully Prepared for Snow

DULUTH, Minn. – With the warm weather on Sunday, some people may have started to think spring is in the air, but winter had other plans Monday.

Denny’s Ace Hardware in Duluth was prepared for more snow on Monday, as they were fully stocked with shovels and salt. The business has maintained steady traffic through the winter, providing the essentials for people to handle a Minnesota winter.

Even though the supply chain issues have impacted many businesses, it hasn’t seemed to phase Denny’s Ace too much yet.

“Just trying to keep stock and just keep following what people like and just getting it in. Definitely not slow for shovels and salt this year. Prepare for the cold, lay down some salt, and be careful,” Denny’s Ace Hardware Store Clerk, Michael Moran says.

Though it may seem far away, Ace has already begun to prep for spring as they now have their seed racks in store.