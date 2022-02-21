MN Patrol: Wisconsin Woman Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — According to the State Patrol, a central Wisconsin woman has died in a crash with a wrong-way drunken driver in Minnesota.

Twenty-year-old Hannah Goman, a Winona State University student from Stevens Point, Wisconsin, was killed in the crash in Winona early Saturday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Goman was a passenger in a car that was struck by a pickup truck going the wrong way on Highway 61. Goman died at a Winona hospital.

An incident report says the 35-year-old man driving the pickup was going north in the southbound lanes of the highway.

The 21-year-old driver of the car and another passenger, a 22-year-old woman, both of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup driver is being held in the Winona County jail on possible charges of driving while impaired and criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm, according to the report.