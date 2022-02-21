Proctor/Hermantown’s Abby Pajari Named Finalist for Senior Goalie of the Year Award

Pajari holds the Mirage record for most career wins and shutouts, and is the first player in program history to be named a finalist for that award.

PROCTOR, Minn. – This week, Proctor/Hermantown’s Abby Pajari has been named a top five finalist for the Miss Hockey Senior Goalie of the Year award.

“It’s great, especially being from such a small town in Northern Minnesota, to compete with a lot of major AA goalies, it’s great to be even a part of that,” said Pajari.

“She’s been absolutely outstanding for our program the last couple years. We hope she can end on a great note here in this next week. But it’s just really exciting. She deserves it and I’m just really happy that she’s getting recognized for what she’s done for our program,” head coach Emma Stauber said.

Pajari will continue her playing career at UW-Superior next season. The winner will be announced after the state tournament next Sunday.