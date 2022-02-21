School Closings, Delays for Monday Feb 21, 2022
School District of Superior
- No school Monday, Feb, 21
- Monday night Parent/Teacher Conferences rescheduled
- If school closes Tuesday virtual learning will be provided
University of Wisconsin-Superior
- All morning, afternoon, and evening on-campus classes are canceled on Monday, December 2. Online classes are still accessible.
School District of Solon Springs
- School Closed Monday
- No after-school activities
South Shore Schools
- Closed all day Monday
Birchwood
- Closed all day due to incoming storm
Drummond Area Schools
- Closed Mon, Feb 21