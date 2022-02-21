Superior School District to Hold Virtual Snow Day Tuesday

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Students in Superior will have a virtual learning snow day tomorrow due to the ongoing winter storm warning.

On Monday, the district announced that in-person class is canceled for Tuesday due to inclement weather and virtual learning will instead be provided for students.

The Superior School District has already used two traditional snow days this school year and providing virtual classes will prevent the need to extend the school year into the summer.

Elementary families will get an email from their child’s teacher before 9:00 a.m. with directions and a schedule for the day. Teachers will use Seesaw or Google Classroom to share plans with students.

Secondary students should follow their regular schedule on Tuesday, checking Google Classroom and watching for email communication from their teachers.

Teachers will communicate in Google Classroom or email before 8:00 a.m.

For information about how students can log into Seesaw or Google Classroom without a school district device, click here.