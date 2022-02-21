Team Shuster Receives “Welcome Home” Ceremony at Duluth International Airport

When asked about plans for the 2026 Winter Games in Italy, John Shuster says he is definitely planning for it and finishing fourth this year proved that 2018 was not a fluke.

DULUTH, Minn. – Monday, members of the U.S. men’s curling team, a.k.a. Team Shuster, returned home following another run in the Winter Olympics. And although it didn’t end with a medal, the team continued to make curling one of the most watched sports in the Olympics.

“I think in the last eight years, the last two Olympics, it’s really become part of the mainstream media with the Olympics. And our goal is really to make it mainstream between those four years. And it’s not about us, but it’s about getting the sports out there and making sure that people are knowing about it and going out there and trying it and getting to know it,” Duluth native John Landsteiner said.

When asked about plans for the 2026 Winter Games in Italy, John Shuster says he is definitely planning for it and finishing fourth this year proved that 2018 was not a fluke.

“If we can come in and keep putting the work in and maybe work a little bit even harder because we’re all getting older so we’re probably going to have to work harder. I think we know we have it in us to make one more run and we got some other great teams in our country so there’s no guarantees we’re even going to be back there. But we’ll definitely give it our best,” said Shuster.