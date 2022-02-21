Two-Day Storm Equals Liquor Sales

DULUTH, Minn. – Liquor stores were busy Monday as people were stocking up in preparation of being shut indoors.

Lake Aire Bottle Shoppe in Duluth had a busier day than they typically see, with a few hundred customers coming through. Though it was busy, staff say it isn’t unusual for this type of weather.

“Snow started hitting this morning and right away at eight we were really busy with people just getting it out of the way for the day. People knew it meant business and they’ve been coming in and yeah, but usually if there’s a lot of snow predicted we get an influx of people coming in,” Lake Aire Bottle Shoppe Night Manager, Mara Hagge says.

The popular items being sold at the shop Monday were wine, whiskey, and Irish creams.