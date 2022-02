UMD’s Jordyn Thomas Becomes All-Time Home Run Leader

The Hermantown native now has 45 career home runs for the Bulldogs.

MARYVILLE, Missouri – UMD slugger Jordyn Thomas as today, she blasted her 45th career home run, which puts her in the top spot in program history.

The dinger capped off a perfect day for the Bulldogs, who defeated Central Missouri and Northwest Missouri in doubleheader action. With those wins, UMD improves to 8-1 on the season.