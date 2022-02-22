City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in Morgan Park

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

The break was reported Tuesday afternoon and is located in front of the property at 9022 Falcon Street.

City officials say water has been turned off from 90th Avenue West to 92nd Avenue West, on Falcon Street, and on 92nd Avenue West from Falcon Street to Grace Street.

It is not known how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.