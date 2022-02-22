City of Duluth Declares Snow Emergency

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth has declared a snow emergency that will be in effect beginning 1:00 p.m. Tuesday and will extend through 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

During a snow emergency, all vehicles must be cleared from snow emergency routes by 9:00 p.m.

Any vehicle that is parked on a snow emergency route after 9:00 p.m. today will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

Click here to see a map of the city’s snow emergency routes.

According to a recent press release, the city says it has declared a snow emergency based on the current forecast and yesterday’s snowfall.

Residents and visitors should park on residential streets that are not designated snow emergency routes during a snow emergency.

This week, alternate side parking is allowed on the odd side of the street, and residents and visitors should abide by this parking schedule.

Snow emergency parking lots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A map of these parking lots can be found here.

People can park in these lots for free starting at 4:00 p.m. today until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

During the declared snow emergency, plows will focus on keeping snow emergency routes clear until the snow stops falling.

Plows will then work the timeframe provided in the City’s Snow and Ice Police which you can read here.