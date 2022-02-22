Duluth Fire Department Wants People to Adopt a Hydrant

DULUTH, Minn. – As people continue to clean up from the most recent snow storm, a reminder from the Duluth Fire Department to adopt a hydrant.

They are asking people who live near one to help move snow away, leaving a clearing to the street several feet wide on all sides, so that they have easy access to it if it is needed during a fire call.

“It may not be directly in front of your property,” says Duluth Police Deputy Chief of Life Safety Jon Otis, “but anything that you do to help clear that fire hydrant could certainly your home as well as your neighbor’s house.”

For some people out Wednesday, clearing away at a hydrant is part of their normal snow removal routine that includes sidewalks and corners.

“I’ve got some neighbors that they would have a tough time shoveling,” says Thom Storm of Duluth. “It’s nice to do. It’s a nice thing of how to be a service to your neighbors.”

The fire department is also offering a prize to a person who shares a photo of their cleared hydrant on their Facebook page.