Duluth Police: Remember to Clear Sidewalks of Snow

DULUTH, Minn. – As the latest winter storm moves out of the Northland, the Duluth Police Department is preparing to enforce the city’s sidewalk snow removal ordinance.

Property owners who have sidewalk along their property are required to remove all snow and ice from it within 24 hours after a snow event ends. The department works with the National Weather Service to determine when snow stops falling, starting the clock on when enforcement will begin.

Deputy Chief of Life Safety Jon Otis says it is needed so that people who use sidewalks to make their way around the city can do so in a safe manner during the winter months.

Once 24 hours have passed, the department will begin investigating complaints received. Otis says changes were made recently to how they investigate to ensure people have additional chances to do their part.

“When we receive a snow complaint our Life Safety staff will send out a letter reminding people that they are responsible for clearing within 24 hours of the conclusion of the snow event,” says Otis. “And then we give them some time to clear that snow before sending an inspector out to make sure that it’s been done. If the snow has not been done at that point, then we’ll send another letter to the owner, requesting that they remove that snow before we’ll assign a contractor to do that.”

If a contractor is needed, the cost for their work will be paid by the owner of the property where it takes place. Otis says they have not been needed often this winter, crediting city residents for helping others out. “Duluthians tend to be really good neighbors. I want to take this opportunity to remind (people) that if you are out shoveling snow, shoveling your sidewalk, clearing your driveways; keep in mind that there are people that are less able to do that. Try to be a good neighbor, help people out if you can. Give them an extra hand if you can.”

Otis also reminds people to clear away snow from fire hydrants, so the Duluth Fire Department can have easy access to them if needed.