Household Heating Concerns

DULUTH, Minn. – Experts are warning homeowners to make sure snow isn’t blocking any of your pipes.

This is especially a concern when it comes to a home’s furnace. Snow can prevent the furnace from breathing properly. So, experts say to make sure there aren’t any blockages around the PVC pipe.

You can also check to make sure the filter is clean and that the furnace is reaching maximum temperature. If the furnace shuts down, pipes may freeze, resulting in larger problems.

“On a cold winter your furnaces are being asked of a lot, and so they’re on constantly, they’re running constantly, and just like anything that’s running a lot, it needs to breath, it needs to be clean, and you need to get it checked once a year,” Northstar Services Project Manager, Charlie Deville says.

If issues persist after checking the furnaces ventilation, filter, or thermostat, it’s best to reach out to an H-VAC service to come and assess what may be causing the problem.