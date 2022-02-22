Monday-Tuesday’s Snow Storm Reports

The following reports are from President’s Day and Tuesday’s winter storm system. All snowfall reports were sent into the Duluth National Weather Service Office.

Washburn, WI: 30.0″

Ashland, WI: 28.0″

Bayfield, WI: 24.0″

McGrath, MN: 19.8″

Superior, WI: 19.0″

Cornucopia, WI: 18.6″

Namekagon, WI: 18.3″

Duluth, MN: 17.0″

Gary New Duluth, MN: 17.0″

Moquah, WI: 17.0″

Payne, MN: 15.5″

Amnicon Falls State Park, WI: 15.2″

Gile, WI: 14.2″

Red Cliff, WI: 14.0″

Castle Danger, MN: 14.0″

Lester Park, MN: 13.0″

French River, MN: 12.0″

Odanah, WI: 10.5″

Holyoke, MN: 10.1″

Two Harbors, MN: 10.0″

Maple, WI: 10.0″

Hibbing, MN: 9.5″

Sand Bay, WI: 9.0″

Finland, MN: 9.0″

Blueberry, WI: 9.0″

Rutledge, MN: 9.0″

Silver Bay, MN: 8.4″

Wright, MN: 8.4″

Brimson, MN: 8.2″

Mahtowa, MN: 8.2″

Kerrick, MN: 8.2″

Webb Lake, WI: 8.1″

Grand Rapids, MN: 8.0″

Fairbanks, MN: 8.0″

Bennett, WI: 8.0″

Minong, WI: 8.0″

Hermantown, MN: 8.0″

Gowan, MN: 8.0″

Grantsburg, WI: 8.0″

Wrenshall, MN: 7.6″

Moose Lake, MN: 7.5″

Palmers, MN: 7.5″

Danbury, WI; 7.5″

Chisholm, MN: 7.2″

Silica, MN: 7.2″

Taft, MN: 7.1″

Libby, MN: 7.1″

Rice Lake, MN: 7.0″

Delta, MN: 7.0″

Shaw, MN: 7.0″

Solon Springs, WI: 6.8″

Tamarack, MN: 6.8″

Keewatin, MN: 6.7″

Coleraine, MN: 6.6″

Cohasset, MN: 6.6″

Butternut, WI: 6.5″

Leonidas, MN: 6.5″

Malmo, MN; 6.3″

Zemple, MN: 6.1″

Lutsen, MN: 6.0″

Hinckley, MN: 6.0″

Cotton, MN: 6.0″

Inger, MN: 6.0″

Marcell, MN: 6.0″

Blackberry, MN: 6.0″

Foxboro, WI: 6.0″

Cromwell, MN: 6.0″

Warba, MN: 5.5″

McKinley, MN: 5.5″

Cloquet, MN: 5.0″

Hurley, WI: 5.0″

Embarrass, MN: 5.0″

Seeley, WI: 5.0″

Pleasant Valley, MN: 5.0″