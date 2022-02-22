Monday-Tuesday’s Snow Storm Reports
The following reports are from President’s Day and Tuesday’s winter storm system. All snowfall reports were sent into the Duluth National Weather Service Office.
Washburn, WI: 30.0″
Ashland, WI: 28.0″
Bayfield, WI: 24.0″
McGrath, MN: 19.8″
Superior, WI: 19.0″
Cornucopia, WI: 18.6″
Namekagon, WI: 18.3″
Duluth, MN: 17.0″
Gary New Duluth, MN: 17.0″
Moquah, WI: 17.0″
Payne, MN: 15.5″
Amnicon Falls State Park, WI: 15.2″
Gile, WI: 14.2″
Red Cliff, WI: 14.0″
Castle Danger, MN: 14.0″
Lester Park, MN: 13.0″
French River, MN: 12.0″
Odanah, WI: 10.5″
Holyoke, MN: 10.1″
Two Harbors, MN: 10.0″
Maple, WI: 10.0″
Hibbing, MN: 9.5″
Sand Bay, WI: 9.0″
Finland, MN: 9.0″
Blueberry, WI: 9.0″
Rutledge, MN: 9.0″
Silver Bay, MN: 8.4″
Wright, MN: 8.4″
Brimson, MN: 8.2″
Mahtowa, MN: 8.2″
Kerrick, MN: 8.2″
Webb Lake, WI: 8.1″
Grand Rapids, MN: 8.0″
Fairbanks, MN: 8.0″
Bennett, WI: 8.0″
Minong, WI: 8.0″
Hermantown, MN: 8.0″
Gowan, MN: 8.0″
Grantsburg, WI: 8.0″
Wrenshall, MN: 7.6″
Moose Lake, MN: 7.5″
Palmers, MN: 7.5″
Danbury, WI; 7.5″
Chisholm, MN: 7.2″
Silica, MN: 7.2″
Taft, MN: 7.1″
Libby, MN: 7.1″
Rice Lake, MN: 7.0″
Delta, MN: 7.0″
Shaw, MN: 7.0″
Solon Springs, WI: 6.8″
Tamarack, MN: 6.8″
Keewatin, MN: 6.7″
Coleraine, MN: 6.6″
Cohasset, MN: 6.6″
Butternut, WI: 6.5″
Leonidas, MN: 6.5″
Malmo, MN; 6.3″
Zemple, MN: 6.1″
Lutsen, MN: 6.0″
Hinckley, MN: 6.0″
Cotton, MN: 6.0″
Inger, MN: 6.0″
Marcell, MN: 6.0″
Blackberry, MN: 6.0″
Foxboro, WI: 6.0″
Cromwell, MN: 6.0″
Warba, MN: 5.5″
McKinley, MN: 5.5″
Cloquet, MN: 5.0″
Hurley, WI: 5.0″
Embarrass, MN: 5.0″
Seeley, WI: 5.0″
Pleasant Valley, MN: 5.0″