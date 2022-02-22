Officials in Cass County Respond to Multiple Snowmobile Crashes With Injuries Over President’s Day Weekend

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said officials responded to four reports of snowmobile crashes last week and over President’s Day Weekend, all resulting in injuries.

The first crash was reported on Thursday, February 17 around 9:19 p.m. on the Paul Bunyan Trail in Powers Township.

When first responders arrived at the scene they found a 66-year-old male who had been operating a 2019 Artic Cat when it rolled over and left the trail resulting in injury to the male driver.

The male was transported to a Brainer hospital for his injuries.

The second crash was reported on Friday, February 18 at 11:12 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a snowmobile crash with injury on the Old Grade Trail NE in Blind Lake Township.

When first responders arrived at the scene they learned that a 33-year-old male had been operating a 1997 Yamaha when it left the trail causing injury to the driver.

The patient was transported to a Brainerd area hospital for his injuries.

The third crash took place on Saturday, February 19 at 11:21 a.m. on the Bull Moose Trail near State Hwy 87 in Bull Moose Township.

Responders arrived at the scene and learned that a 54-year-old female was operating a 2006 Polaris when it left the trail going deep into the ravine and collided with a tree.

The patient was transported to a St. Cloud area hospital via helicopter with serious injury.

The last crash was also reported on Saturday, February 19 at 4:33 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a snowmobile crash with injury on a trail in Fairview Township.

When first responders arrived at the scene they learned that a 43-year-old male was operating a 2012 Polaris when it left the trail causing injury to the driver.

The patient was transported to a Brainerd hospital for his injuries.

Sheriff Burch notes that speed was the main factor causing the machine to leave the trail and crash in many of these incidents.

Sheriff Burch also requests that all riders be aware of the Nisswa 100 snowmobile race being held this coming weekend, February 26-27, in the area as well as the Frozen Four event being held on Gull Lake in both Crow Wing and Cass Counties.

Significant snowmobile traffic will be present for both events, as well as recreational riders in the area. Please use extra caution if recreating in these areas during this time period.