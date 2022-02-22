Penalty Kill Dominates as UMD Men’s Hockey Skates to 1-1 Tie Against St. Cloud State; Bulldogs Take Home Extra Point Via Shootout

Connor Kelley scored the lone goal for UMD, who held the top power play team in the country to 0 for 7 on the man advantage.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Ryan Fanti finished with a career-high 46 saves as the UMD men’s hockey team settled for a 1-1 tie againt St. Cloud State, but the Bulldogs won the shootout 2-1 to take home the extra NCHC point.

