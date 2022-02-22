Proctor/Hermantown Girls Hockey Set to Battle Albert Lea in Class A Quarterfinals

Puck drop for Wednesday's quarterfinals game for the Mirage is set for 1 p.m.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Last week, the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team won its fourth section title in the last five seasons. Now that the celebration is over, it’s time to get ready for the state tournament.

And that shouldn’t be an issue for this group as ten current players were part of last year’s Class A championship team so they have loads of experience with playing on the big stage at the Xcel Energy Center.

“There’s a lot of pressure, especially coming in from last year and winning it. But I think we’ll be ready and we’ve been practicing all year and hoping for this so it should be good,” said forward Nya Sieger.

The Mirage will open up against Albert Lea, who is making its first ever appearance in the state tournament. Head coach Emma Stauber says there’s no need to overthink when it comes to new opponents.

“You go in there and you don’t necessarily know what to expect. But you know that you got to play your game. It’s kind of almost a little bit easier to focus on yourself, too. You have a little bit of knowledge of them. But overall, we’re just really spending time focusing on what we need to bring,” said Stauber.

