Superior Police Department Releases Statement About Recent Squad Car vs. Pedestrian Incident

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander speaks out for the first time after a Superior police officer “unknowingly” drove over a person on Tower Avenue Saturday night.

According to a previous press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the officer was responding to a call for an “injured subject in the road” near the intersection of Tower Avenue and 8th Street at 9:37 p.m. when the officer ran the person over.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chief Nicholas Alexander released the following statement:

The Superior Police Department wanted to provide a brief statement regarding the squad car and pedestrian incident from this past weekend. As noted in the Wisconsin Department of Justice press release this incident will be investigated by the WI DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation. The Superior Police Department has a practice of requesting an outside agency to investigate critical incidents that involve the actions of our officers. The purpose of this is to maintain transparency and to help promote public confidence in the process. I have spoken with the WI DOJ and they will be providing an informational update later today that will include a clarification of how the incident transpired. The involved officer has been placed on Administrative Leave, per department policy, while the investigation continues. The officer’s name is not being released until the DOJ has made more progress in their investigation. The name of the victim is not being released in accordance with Marsy’s Law. The WI DOJ will be providing an update on the victim’s status later today, however at the time of this release the victim remains in critical condition. This is a tragic incident and it is our hope the investigation will help determine the events leading up to it. We wish to express our sincere well wishes to the victim of this incident, as well as family and friends, and our hopes of a speedy and successful recovery. All future inquiries should be directed to the WI DOJ as they are the lead investigating agency for this incident.

The injured party was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Wisconsin DOJ says “all involved law enforcement are fully cooperating” with the investigation.