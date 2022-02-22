Time to Stock up on Winter Gear

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Sunday gave us a taste of spring, but we’re not out of the cold stretch yet, and now is a good time to grab discounted winter gear.

Northwest Outlet in Superior is making the transition to spring with a winter clearance sale. With supply chain issues being a factor, it’s been difficult to get some items in store, so the company has had to get more creative with its line of inventory.

Being able to outfit people for the outdoors remains the stores focus, whatever the season may be.

“February, March, April, those are the three months we sell the most summer gear because everyone is going on vacation, and there going somewhere warm, and they’re gonna go sit on a beach. I’d venture to guess we sell more sandals those three months than we do the rest of the summer, it’s kind of wild that way,” Scott Miller of Northwest Outlet says.

If you’re looking to get a hold of winter gear before the season ends, consider shopping sooner than later because supplies are running out fast.