UMD’s Ryan Fanti, Emma Soderberg Named Semi-Finalists for Top National Goalie Honors

UMD is one of just four schools in the country to have one representative on each semi-final list.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD’s Ryan Fanti has been named a semi-finalist for the Mike Richter Award, given to the best goalie in men’s college hockey. Also, Emma Soderberg is a semi-finalist for the Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association Goalie of the Year award.

Fant is the only NCHC netminder in the group of 12, ranking seventh in the country in goals against average. Soderberg just returned from her run at the Olympics and is tied for the WCHA lead in shutouts.

