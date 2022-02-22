UPDATE: 2 Water Main Breaks Shut Off Water To Morgan Park Neighborhood

UPDATE: According to a spokesperson with the City of Duluth, water was being restored to the neighborhood Tuesday morning. Water did remain shut off to residents in the Pleasant View Mobile Home Park.

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth operations crews are responding to two water main breaks near the 9400 block of Grand Avenue.

Water has been turned off to the entire Morgan Park neighborhood, according to a city spokesperson just before 8 p.m. Monday.

It was not immediately known how long the repairs will take to restore water. This is the same location where seven water main breaks happened in one day Feb. 1.

“The City would like to thank those affected for their patience during this time,” according to the news release.

To sign up for Northland Alerts, visit https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085616005#/signup.