Winter Storms Mean Busier Days for Pizzerias, Deliveries

SUPERIOR, Wis. – When the weather turns nasty outside, places that deliver food become a popular option for people looking to stay inside.

Toppers Pizza in Superior says they adjust employee’s schedules so they can have more people available if business and delivery calls increase.

“As long as we know that the storm is coming in a few days in advance,” says Assistant Manager Austin Stone, “we’ll try to get extra people on the shift. That way we know that we are ready for it, because we do get hit pretty good on a storm especially the day after we get a lot more of them. Especially that night of we get a lot of deliveries, not so much the pickup side, just a lot of deliveries that will start coming through.”

Stone adds another challenge to days when weather impacts their business is not knowing when people will order. “It’s varies from day to day. We’ll get some that will be for the first half-hour, hour we won’t have anything going on. Or like today I came in after 11, and within five minutes I had four deliveries already popping up ready to go.”

Stone says they will do their part to deliver food as quickly and safely as possible, no matter the weather.